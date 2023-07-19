India will observe the first day of Muharram on Thursday, 20 July. Saudi Arabia has declared the first day of Muharram for the Islamic year 1445 to be 19th July, heralding the start of the Islamic New Year. The declaration came after the crescent moon was located, indicating the end of the month of Dhul Hijjah on July 18. The first day of Muharram in Saudi Arabia will, therefore, be observed on Wednesday, July 19.

The date of Muharram differs yearly in the Gregorian calendar because of the lunar cycle on which the Islamic schedule is based. Nations like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Morocco normally observe it a day later than nations like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and other Gulf nations.

Islamic New Year: History Muharram celebrates the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Imam Hussein and his companions at the Skirmish of Karbala in 680 AD. This fight represents the battle for equity against oppression. Imam Hussein's refusal to submit to the tyrannical ruler Yazid, at last, prompted his sacrifice.

His sacrifice for truth and equity is recalled and respected during Muharram. It fills in as a period of reflection and motivation for Muslims all over the planet.

Islamic New Year: Importance

Muharram is the main month of the Islamic schedule and holds critical significance for Muslims worldwide. The first day of this sacred month is known as the Islamic New Year, Al Hijri or Arabic New Year. It marks the Prophet Muhammad's journey from Mecca to Medina and is significant to both Sunni and Shia Muslims.

The ways of observance of this day vary for Sunni and Shia Muslims. Shia Muslims participate in mourning processions, self-flagellation, and chest-beating as expressions of grief. They hold grieving customs, parades, and social affairs in mosques. The Sunni sects, on the other hand, engage in remembrance of Allah and prayer. Sunnis also keep a fast as per the 'sunnah' of Prophet Muhammad who used to fast on this day.