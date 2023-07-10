Home / Social Viral / World Population Day 2023: Theme, significance, date and other details

World Population Day 2023: Theme, significance, date and other details

A day that reminds us of the emerging challenges of rapid population growth around the world, while focusing on gender equality, women empowerment and a better future for girls

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
World Population Day 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
To recognize and address the unique challenge of a burgeoning world population, it was decided to observe World Population Day on July 11 every year. Humanity is faced with a number of challenges and issues that arise as a result of the rapid growth of the global population. The expanding population severely impacts the levels of poverty, economic issues, and maternal health of the masses.

World Population Day serves as a call to action to address these issues and work toward a better world for everyone. The yearly observance expects to bring issues to light and teach individuals about the worldwide population and its related difficulties.

World Population Day 2023: Theme
The United Nations has chosen World Population Day 2023's theme as "Unleashing the power of gender Equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world's infinite possibilities."


 

World Population Day 2023: History 

The concept of World Population Day was started in 1989 by the United Nations, after a proposal by Dr. KC Zachariah, on the eve of the worldwide population crossing five billion on July 11, 1987.

More than 90 nations first observed World Population Day on July 11, 1990. Ever since, in coordination with governments and civil societies, various UNFPA country offices and different associations and institutions have been honouring this day.

World Population Day 2023: Significance
The Population Day aims to bring into focus the major problems connected with the worldwide population. It sheds light on how that exponential rise in population worsens poverty, economic crises, and the difficulties faced by women. 


The day serves as a call to action to make conscious efforts to enhance people's lives and create a better future. The United Nations observes this day with a firm commitment to build a reality where everybody has a promising future filled with opportunities. Additionally, it aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030's goal of a sustainable future for everyone.

World Population Day encourages individuals and organisations to take positive action by increasing awareness and understanding of the global population. It also provides a unique opportunity for advocacy of causes like gender equality, women's empowerment and their role in the shaping of a better world.

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

