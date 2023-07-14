World Kebab Day 2023: Everything you need to know about this delicious dish

Who could do without kebabs? Kebabs are a universal favourite dish among lovers of non-vegetarian cuisine. The delicate pieces of non-veg are smoked on fire on skewers after being marinated in a variety of spices for a few hours to allow the pieces to absorb the flavours. However, vegetarians should not be disappointed.

You can make soybean kebabs or paneer kebabs and they are similarly tasty and lip-smacking. World Kebab Day is a festival of these little bits of delectable non-veg or veg dishes that go with each state of mind. Kebabs can be prepared at home for a barbecue with your family or eaten as a starter in a restaurant at any time.

World Kebab Day 2023: Importance A wide range of kebabs, including paneer, chicken, and mutton, are consumed on this day. From a classic seekh kebab to a falafel wrap, there is continuously something for everybody with regards to kebabs. The best way to celebrate World Kebab Day is to invite your loved ones over and serve them kebabs while having a conversation and skewers ready.

You can also go shopping, select the appropriate ingredients, marinate the part with a variety of spices and flavours, and then spend the day chatting about this mouthwatering dish.

World Kebab Day 2023: History

Kebabs are a popular dish in Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and South Asian cuisines, and it is believed that they originated in the Middle East. They are incredibly adaptable and squeezed into any platter easily. Since they were popular in India, Turkey, and Persia,, kebabs have been around for a very long time in history.

World Kebab Day is observed annually on the second Friday of July to commemorate this dish. This year, World Kebab Day 2023 is being celebrated on July 14.



World Kebab Day 2023: Theme Kebab Day 2023's theme is "Celebrating Global Kebab Traditions." This featured the diversity and lively worldwide culinary traditions surrounding kebabs. From Turkish shish kebabs to Indian seekh kebabs, Lebanese shawarma to Greek souvlaki, Kebab Day urges us to investigate and value the different flavours and preparation techniques that have made kebabs so famous all over the planet.

World Kebab Day 2023: Celebration • Take a look at nearby Restaurants- Search for kebab-specialising restaurants in your location. Experience true kebab flavours and culinary strategies by feasting in or ordering a takeaway.

• Do-It-Yourself Kebab station- Establish a homemade kebab station. Offer a collection of kebabs, meats, vegetables, toppings, and flavours. Allow everyone to make their own kebabs and have a fun and interactive meal.

• Take a kebab cooking class- Learn the techniques from professional chefs to marinate, grill, and skewer your food, and impress your guests with your newfound knowledge.