World Chocolate Day 2023: History, significance, wishes and Quotes

Not only is chocolate delicious, but it also has health benefits, especially for the heart. It is believed to help treat sore throat, improve memory, and assist the brain fight ageing

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
World Chocolate Day, also called International Chocolate Day, is an annual event to celebrate the joy of savouring chocolates. It’s observed on July 7th every year, giving chocolate lovers all over the planet a valuable chance to appreciate and enjoy their number one treat. Chocolate is celebrated in a variety of ways on this day.

Chocolate isn't just about tantalising your taste buds but also offers potential medical advantages, especially for the wellbeing of the heart. It is thought to help soothe a sore throat, improve memory, and assist the brain fight ageing.
 

World Chocolate Day 2023: History
Founded in 2009, World Chocolate Day commemorates the alleged anniversary of the first experience with Europe in 1550. On this day, candy shops and local suppliers all over the world offer their finest chocolate treats to customers of all ages. The seeds of the Theobroma Cacao tree, which has been grown for a long time in Mexico, Central America, and Northern South America, are the source of original chocolate. Today, Africa leads in cacao tree creation. The seeds undergo fermentation to make their delicious flavour, which results in a bitter taste.


World Chocolate Day is a global celebration of one of life's most exquisite indulgences that takes place on July 7 each year.
 

World Chocolate Day 2023: Importance

Because it serves as a delightful reminder of the widespread love and appreciation for one of the world's most beloved treats, World Chocolate Day has much significance. On this exceptional event, chocolate turns into an image of satisfaction, extravagance, and festivity, rising above social limits and uniting individuals in a shared moment of delighted guilty pleasure.

It is a day to celebrate the long history, exquisite craftsmanship, and pure pleasure, which allow us to escape into a world of sweetness and savour in each delicious bite. 
 

World Chocolate Day 2023: Quotes
    • "Look, there's no metaphysics on earth like chocolates." -Fernando Pessoa

    • “Chocolate says "I'm sorry" so much better than words.” -Rachel Vincent
    • "When it comes to chocolate, resistance is futile." -Regina Brett
    • “Anything is good if it's made of chocolate.” - Jo Brand
    • "Everywhere in the world, there are tensions, economic, political, religious. So we need chocolate." -Alain Ducasse

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

