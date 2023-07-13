International Malala Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance & History

Every year on July 12, the bravery and activism of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani advocate for girls' education and the youngest recipient of the Nobel Prize, are celebrated across the world. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Malala Yousafzai event, which will be commemorated on International Malala Day 2023. This significant day was first observed in 2013, one year after Malala's suffered the Taliban attack. Malala was shot in the head while returning from school for her outspokenness in support of girls' right to education

Despite the assault, Malala survived and turned into a worldwide champion for education. In 2015, the Unified Nations formally assigned July 12 as International Malala Day. Today, celebrations promoting education for women and girls are held all over the world to mark this occasion.

International Malala Day 2023: Theme Malala is a powerful advocate for women's education and rights who inspires others. Her book "I'm Malala" presents a testimony of unrelenting grit and determination in the face of tragedies. When Malala Yousafzai bravely confronts hatred and fights for her beliefs, she exemplifies courage. Despite such threats to her life, she never wavered in her commitment and the resolve to fight for the education of the girl children in her country and around the world. She continues to advocate for these causes today and has received countless global awards, which include the Nobel peace prize.

International Malala Day 2023: Importance The 2012 Taliban attack on her had created immense concern and condemnation around the world, propelling Malala to be “the bold survivor” to the world. Ultimately, at the tender age of 17, she was honoured with the Nobel Prize, making her the youngest person ever to win the global recognition.

International Malala Day is observed to honour Malala herself and each one of the young women who aspire to educate and empower themselves. Girl children continue to face challenges, with limitations being forced on them to receive education and walk shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts. Malala Day provides hope for millions of such girls around the world, celebrating their grit and determination in their endeavour to achieve their dreams.

International Malala Day 2023: History

Malala Yousafzai was born in Mingora, Pakistan, on July 12, 1997. In 2007, the Taliban assumed command over her city and executed a restriction on young ladies going to class. Regardless of this, in 2009, Malala began writing for the BBC Urdu, utilising the stage to advocate for young ladies' education.

Tragically, on October 9, 2012, Taliban gunmen shot Malala in the head as they were targeting her. In any case, she endured the assault and, on her sixteenth birthday celebration, she went to New York to address the United Nations, conveying a strong speech.

The remarkable efforts of Malala were not overlooked. In 2013, TIME Magazine declared her as one of the world's most influential individuals. She received the Nobel Peace Prize the following year. Alongside these prestigious accolades, Malala has likewise received the United Nations Human Rights Prize and The Liberty Medal.

Presently residing in Birmingham, she continues with her promotion of women empowerment and education.