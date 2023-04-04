Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History, importance, best wishes to your loved ones

In the year 599 BC, Lord Mahavir was born in Kundagram, which is now Bihar in India. He was the son of devoted Jains, Queen Trishala and King Siddhartha. Lord Mahavir left his royal life at the age of 30 and became an ascetic in order to become spiritually enlightened. He attained Kevala Jnana, Jainism's highest level of spiritual enlightenment, after years of hard penance and meditation.

The Jainism tenets of non-violence, honesty, non-attachment, and compassion were propagated by Lord Mahavir. In his teachings, he stresses the significance of avoiding materialistic possessions and attachments and leading a life of simplicity and austerity.

The celebration of Lord Mahavir's birth, his teachings and philosophy are known as Mahavir Jayanti. On this day, Jains from all over the world goes to Jain temples to pray and ask for help. The day is set apart by detailed parades, bhajans, and spiritual talks, which are directed to propagate the lessons of Lord Mahavir.

Charitable activities also mark the occasion. Giving back to society and helping those in need are central tenets of Jainism. The poor receive clothing and food, and charitable organizations receive donations. As a sign of respect and devotion to Lord Mahavir, Jains also fast on this day.

The festival is celebrated as a time to remember Lord Mahavir's teachings and consider his philosophy of living a simple, austere life devoid of material possessions and attachments.