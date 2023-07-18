Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: From Date, History to Importance

Nelson Mandela International Day is observed every year on July 18 to celebrate Nelson Mandela's birthday and to respect his life and heritage. It holds tremendous importance as it serves as a worldwide source of inspiration for people to participate in acts of community service and social activism.

Nelson Mandela was a well-known anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader, and philanthropist from South Africa. He was a firm believer in the capability of empathy and forgiveness to effect positive change.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: History It was in November 2009 that the United Nations designated July 18 as the Nelson Mandela International Day, and it started to be celebrated as one from 2010. This was inspired by Mandela's strong message in 2008, where he encouraged the young to take it upon themselves to fight global social injustices, stating, “It is in your hands now."

This day is now celebrated across the world to eulogise and cherish Mandela's lifelong devotion to positive change worldwide. It goes beyond simply commending his life but urges individuals to pursue making positive change and resolving pressing worldwide issues effectively.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Theme

The theme of International Nelson Mandela Day 2023: "The Legacy Lives on Through You: Climate, Food, and Solidarity."

This theme is a call for action, encouraging everybody to make conscious efforts to address environmental change and food insecurity and to remain in solidarity with the people most impacted by these pressing problems.

The theme draws motivation from Nelson Mandela's relentless commitment to civil rights and his significant belief that every single one of us is responsible for adding to a better world. "For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others," Mandela had famously stated.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Importance

One of the important aspects of Nelson Mandela International Day is the "67 minutes" idea. This idea envisages encouraging people to devote 67 minutes of time in their lives to help their communities and humanity in general - one minute for every year of Mandela’s public service. This idea is based on the concept that when people work together for a common cause, even insignificant acts of solidarity and service can have a considerable impact.

This day motivates people all over the world to take action and build a global movement for good by highlighting Mandela's values of integrity, passion, respect, service, and transformation. People can carry forward Nelson Mandela's vision for a better world and work toward addressing the current global challenges through community service and social activism.