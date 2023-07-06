Pakistan's 'Slap Kabaddi' video goes viral, leaves netizens in splits

Kabaddi, a team game of seven players, is a prominent sport in the Indian subcontinent. Apart from India, Kabaddi is also very popular in many other nations like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Japan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, Iran, Canada, the United Kingdom, China, Italy, Tobago, Australia, and others.



However, the Pakistani version of the Kabaddi game is very unique and they have a very strange approach towards the game.

The Pakistani version of the game is known as "Thappad Kabaddi" or Slap Kabaddi. The Slap Kabaddi is not a team game but a one-to-one game, the players do not tackle each other rather they slap their opponent relentlessly.



Haji Tassawur, a Pakistani Kabaddi player, explained the rules of slap Kabaddi in his interview conducted by BBC. He explained that the match takes place between two players, where one player gains scores by hitting while the other erases the other player's point by defending.



He also said that the number of slaps is not an issue here at all, a player can slap the opponent as many times as he wants.



Tassawur further said, "People around here prefer to see kabaddi with slapping over the traditional one. They get amused when they watch the game, and they cheer and clap."



A video of Slap Kabaddi went viral on Twitter, where two players could be seen slapping each other continuously, and the audience could be heard cheering for the players in the background.



The video was shared by a Twitter user @WonderW97800751, and the video went viral in no time, leaving netizens in splits.



The video so far has received more than 220k views, and around 1258 people have liked it.

Watch the video here: