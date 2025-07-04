'None of them are really doctors': Liver Doc takes on Vidit Gujrathi on X

Indian Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi finds himself at the centre of a social media storm after a seemingly innocent Doctor’s Day post triggered a fiery exchange with anti-ayurveda crusader Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, better known online as the “Liver Doc.”

What started as a heartfelt tribute — a family selfie captioned “Happy Doctor’s Day to my entire family” — quickly spiralled into controversy. When a user asked about his family’s medical background, Vidit replied that his father is an Ayurvedic migraine specialist, his wife holds an MD in homeopathy, his mother practices cosmetology, and his sister is a physiotherapist.

But the Liver Doc wasted no time in firing back, bluntly declaring, “I’m sorry, but none of them are really doctors,” dismissing the qualifications as unscientific or pseudoscientific. The remark drew backlash — and Vidit, usually reserved, hit back sharply: “Stay in your lane and try being useful.” The digital clash has since stirred debate across the platform, pitting advocates of traditional medicine against voices from modern science, with Gujrathi’s post becoming the unexpected battleground. A user replied to Vidit, saying “you are an influential figure, so you have the responsibility not to spread misinformation. Doctor’s day on July 1st is celebrated for Doctors of medical science. Not homeopaths, not ayurvedics or any other professions that have nothing to do with medicine. So educate yourself and be responsible instead of feeling personally attacked by someone for just pointing out that they are not indeed real doctors.”

For the past five years, Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips — a hepatologist and clinical researcher from Kerala — has been on a mission: treating patients harmed by the misuse of alternative medicines. Since 2019, he’s taken that fight online, using his Twitter handle @theliverdr to launch sharp, data-driven takedowns of Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani systems. His posts often go viral, earning him both praise from science advocates and criticism from supporters of traditional medicine — making him one of the most polarising voices in India’s healthcare debate. Hot battle: Modern medicine Vs Ayurveda The clash between modern medicine and traditional systems like Ayurveda has been brewing for years — and this latest exchange has only poured fuel on the fire. As his back-and-forth with Vidit Gujrathi escalated, Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips doubled down on his stance, writing on X: “Your statement on Doctors’ Day claiming an Ayurveda practitioner, homeopath, cosmetologist and physiotherapist were doctors is wrong, and I stand by my words.”

“Doctors' Day in India marks both the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of India's most revered physicians and a key figure in shaping the healthcare system,” he added. “Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Cosmetology or Physiotherapy are not realistic clinical medicine or and their practitioners are not clinical physicians.” Supporters of modern medicine quickly rallied behind him. One user praised his boldness: “Salute to you, Doctor, for fearlessly exposing the fraudulent practices carried out in the name of medicine. Your courage and integrity are a true service to humanity.” One more went, “I have the deepest respect and awe for ppl who are good at chess bcoz I'm not. But sorry, Ayurveda Homoeopathy etc are quackery and dangerous. People are often healed there because many illnesses are self limiting & also due to placebo effect.”