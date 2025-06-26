Woman drives car on railway tracks in Telangana, disrupts train services

A woman drove her car along railway tracks for nearly eight kilometres near Shankarpally in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Thursday morning, causing major disruption to train services.

Videos of the incident on social media show a white Kia Sonet being driven directly along the railway tracks, while a group of railway staff, police officers, and local residents try desperately to stop it. In one clip, several people are seen running behind the car. Another video shows a large crowd forcibly removing the woman from the vehicle, as she resists and yells in Hindi, “Open my hands”, while being restrained.

According to a report by PTI, the woman, 34, is from Uttar Pradesh and is reportedly a former employee of a multinational software company. She was eventually apprehended by railway police and local authorities. Police officials said she appeared to be mentally disturbed and displayed aggressive behaviour when confronted. Superintendent of Police for Railway Police Chandana Deepti told NDTV that the woman’s driving licence and PAN card were recovered from the vehicle, and a preliminary investigation is ongoing to determine her mental state and the motive behind the act. Authorities are also exploring the possibility that she may have intended to portray the incident as a suicide attempt or even a staged murder.