Woman drives car on railway tracks in Telangana, disrupts train services

Videos of the incident show a white SUV driven along railway tracks as railway staff, police, and locals try to stop it. The woman driver was taken into custody and is undergoing medical evaluation

Woman drives car directly on railway track in Telangana | Photo: X/@Shireesh__
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
A woman drove her car along railway tracks for nearly eight kilometres near Shankarpally in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Thursday morning, causing major disruption to train services.
 
Videos of the incident on social media show a white Kia Sonet being driven directly along the railway tracks, while a group of railway staff, police officers, and local residents try desperately to stop it. In one clip, several people are seen running behind the car. Another video shows a large crowd forcibly removing the woman from the vehicle, as she resists and yells in Hindi, “Open my hands”, while being restrained.
 
According to a report by PTI, the woman, 34, is from Uttar Pradesh and is reportedly a former employee of a multinational software company. She was eventually apprehended by railway police and local authorities. Police officials said she appeared to be mentally disturbed and displayed aggressive behaviour when confronted. 
 
Superintendent of Police for Railway Police Chandana Deepti told NDTV that the woman’s driving licence and PAN card were recovered from the vehicle, and a preliminary investigation is ongoing to determine her mental state and the motive behind the act. Authorities are also exploring the possibility that she may have intended to portray the incident as a suicide attempt or even a staged murder.
 
Railway authorities stated that several train services were either halted or diverted due to the safety risk. Initial estimates from railway sources stated that two goods trains and two passenger trains faced brief delays of around 20 minutes. However, more recent updates suggest that up to 10–15 passenger services, including a Bengaluru-Hyderabad train, were diverted as a precautionary measure. A report by India Today claims that trains may have been delayed up to 45 minutes because of the incident.
 
“There was zero cooperation from her. It took nearly 20 people to finally bring her out of the vehicle,” said one railway official present at the scene told NDTV. The woman has been taken into custody and is undergoing medical evaluation. A formal case is being registered by the railway police, and further investigations are underway.
 

Topics :BS Web ReportsViral videoTelanganaIndian Railway

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

