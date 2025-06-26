Not using UPI apps helped me control my spending: Sania Mirza's sister

She explained that removing payment apps like Google Pay and stopping QR code transactions forced her to pause before making purchases. What began as an experiment turned into a full-blown financial reset. “It may sound small,” she said, “but not having the option to instantly pay made me think harder about where my money was going.”

Anam admitted the initial days weren’t easy – she even had to borrow from friends for small things like coffee – but over time, this digital detox brought unexpected clarity. “I stopped spending on impulse. It helped me reconnect with the value of money.”

While many lean on UPI apps for convenience, Anam’s decision shows how stepping back from tech can lead to greater financial awareness.

“This year, I stopped using Google Pay. No UPI, no instant payment. So this year, I emptied my UPI account, deleted my UPI apps, no balance, nothing to scan. At first, it was annoying. I have walked into cafes without a card or cash. I have asked my friends to buy me coffee. Honestly, we’ve all forgotten what it’s like to carry wallets. Over time, I adjusted and realised I wasn’t spending randomly anymore,” Anam posted on her Instagram account.