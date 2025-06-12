Home / Social Viral / ₹8 lakh bag-holding 'jugaad' by Mumbai auto near US consulate shut down

The auto driver charged visa applicants ₹1,000 to hold their bags outside the US Consulate, where bags and phones aren't allowed.
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
An autorickshaw driver who became an overnight internet sensation for claiming to earn between ₹5 lakh and ₹8 lakh a month — not by ferrying passengers, but by offering to safeguard their bags near the US Consulate in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) — is now in hot water with the city police.
 
The unusual story came to light last week when Rahul Rupani, co-founder of VenueMonk, shared his experience on LinkedIn. Rupani recounted a situation where he wasn’t allowed to carry his bag into the US Consulate for his visa interview and was unsure where to leave it. That’s when an autorickshaw driver stationed nearby offered a quick fix — safekeeping for a fee of ₹1,000.
 
“Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai (Sir, give me your bag. I will keep it safe, I do it daily),” the driver had reportedly said. Though hesitant at first, Rupani eventually agreed and was impressed by what he called a “brilliant business” idea. His post quickly went viral, claiming that the driver was earning ₹5–8 lakh monthly by running this informal locker service. The story even caught the attention of billionaire Harsh Goenka, who hailed the idea as “pure Indian jugaad".
 
But the viral fame brought more than just praise.
 
As the post spread widely, it also drew the attention of law enforcement. Mumbai Police summoned the autorickshaw driver in question — along with a dozen others reportedly offering similar 'bag-holding' services near the consulate — for questioning.
 
A senior officer from the BKC police station told the Hindustan Times that such services violate security protocols. "Parking in the area is restricted for safety reasons. Auto drivers are only allowed to drop passengers and leave immediately," the officer said.
 
The police further noted that these drivers do not have any legal permission to store bags or run makeshift locker services from their rickshaws or nearby shops. Authorities also highlighted the potential security threats posed by unattended or misplaced belongings, especially near a high-security zone like the US Consulate.
 
“The auto driver has a licence to transport passengers, not to run a locker service,” officials told the Free Press Journal. “Therefore, we inquired into the matter and he has now stopped providing lockers.”

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

