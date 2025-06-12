₹8 lakh bag-holding 'jugaad' by Mumbai auto near US consulate shut down

An autorickshaw driver who became an overnight internet sensation for claiming to earn between ₹5 lakh and ₹8 lakh a month — not by ferrying passengers, but by offering to safeguard their bags near the US Consulate in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) — is now in hot water with the city police.

The unusual story came to light last week when Rahul Rupani, co-founder of VenueMonk, shared his experience on LinkedIn. Rupani recounted a situation where he wasn’t allowed to carry his bag into the US Consulate for his visa interview and was unsure where to leave it. That’s when an autorickshaw driver stationed nearby offered a quick fix — safekeeping for a fee of ₹1,000.

“Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai (Sir, give me your bag. I will keep it safe, I do it daily),” the driver had reportedly said. Though hesitant at first, Rupani eventually agreed and was impressed by what he called a “brilliant business” idea. His post quickly went viral, claiming that the driver was earning ₹5–8 lakh monthly by running this informal locker service. The story even caught the attention of billionaire Harsh Goenka, who hailed the idea as “pure Indian jugaad". But the viral fame brought more than just praise. As the post spread widely, it also drew the attention of law enforcement. Mumbai Police summoned the autorickshaw driver in question — along with a dozen others reportedly offering similar 'bag-holding' services near the consulate — for questioning.