12 years, 75 cities, 1 letter: British CEO's goodbye to India goes viral

Jasper Reid, CEO of IMM, shared an emotional farewell after 12 years in India, calling it 'a land of soul' that he loves 'truly, madly, deeply'

Jasper Reid
Jasper Reid, founder and CEO of IMM, marked the end of his 12-year chapter in India (Photo: Jasper Reid/LinkedIn)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
After 12 years in India, British businessman Jasper Reid, founder and CEO of International Market Management (IMM), is bidding farewell to a country that, in his words, has become home.
 
In a heartfelt post that has since gone viral on LinkedIn, Reid shared a message as he and his family prepare to return to England. Accompanied by a family photo, the entrepreneur reflected on the lessons, challenges, and deep personal ties built during his time in India.
 
“More than the three years we planned and just about enough to know how India works,” he wrote, summarising a journey that far exceeded expectations.
 
 

From temporary plan to long-term legacy

 
Reid arrived in India with a short-term vision but ended up staying far longer. Over the past decade, he and his team brought global food brands to Indian cities—launching PizzaExpress, Wendy’s, and Jamie’s restaurants across 75 locations in 15 cities. Their work created thousands of jobs and helped shape the modern casual dining scene in India.
 
But Reid says the most valuable takeaways weren’t just about business.
 
“What did we learn? Above all, we learnt patience, resilience, hard work, and hospitality,” he wrote. “These values have declined in many countries, but are alive and well in India.”
 
He added a word of caution for international entrepreneurs: “India dances to its own tune… For outsiders, the tune can sound familiar but may be misleading; a siren call. Our privilege was to learn the market ground up, brick by brick, and over a long time. There is no substitute if you aim to succeed here.”
 
Reid also highlighted the role his team played during the Covid-19 lockdown, a period that tested both business and humanity.
 
“We fed and helped a million people and bused thousands of migrant workers home,” he wrote.
 
While acknowledging India’s complexity—“essentially two countries”—Reid emphasised the soul of the nation as its defining feature.
 
“At any time, India is rich in humanity, excitement, and challenge, but also intensely demanding, hard, and wearing. There’s no country like it, and if GDP were measured in souls, India wins. We love India truly, madly and deeply,” he wrote.
 
In one of the post’s most widely appreciated lines, Reid offered candid advice to Indian business owners, “Set your people free. It’s the best thing you will ever do.”
 

Reid's personal bond spanning generations

 
Reid’s connection to India runs deep. His grandfather helped build Dum Dum Airport in Kolkata. His father worked with HelpAge India. His wife’s uncle founded a school in Sikkim. Now, his daughters have completed their schooling in Delhi and are heading to university in the UK.
 
Despite the move, Reid made it clear that India remains close to his heart.
 
“Now we have two parental homes and are not really leaving India but moving to the other side of a great, glorious, magic circle.”
 

Social media reacts

 
The post also struck a chord with professionals across LinkedIn. Many described it as raw, real, and respectful. Others said Reid’s words echoed their own journey of working and living in India.
 
One user wrote, “Wow what a feat! I've been working in the India market for 20 years but always traveling back and forth. So hats off to you and your family!!”
 
Another commented, “Wow, what a heartfelt tribute to India! Your experiences, insights, and love for the country shine through. You’ve left an indelible mark on India, and your stories will continue to inspire. All the best for your new chapter in England!"
 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

