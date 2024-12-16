Punjab or Panjab? Singer Diljit Dosanjh X-post reignites spelling debate

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh found himself at the centre of a heated online debate after using the spelling ‘Panjab’, in a post on X, announcing his Chandigarh concert. Critics linked the spelling to the Pakistani-side of the region and pointed out that unlike his other concert-related posts, this one did not include the Indian tricolour emoji.

The controversy reignited the longstanding debate over whether the state should be referred to as ‘Punjab’ or ‘Panjab’, a topic that resonates deeply with cultural and linguistic sentiments.

Dosanjh clarifies 'Panjab' stance

Facing accusations of political bias, Diljit took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his position. He argued that both spellings, Punjab and Panjab, refer to the same identity - Panj Aab, meaning ‘land of five rivers’.

He criticised those scrutinising his post, stating, “PANJAB Ko Chaye PUNJAB likho...Goreya di Language English De Spellings Te Conspiracy Karn Waleya Shaabash... Kini Vaar Prove Kariye that We LOVE INDIA ... Koi Navi Gal Karo Yaar.”

The singer dismissed allegations of harbouring ulterior motives, adding that repeated false claims required countering to prevent misinformation from gaining traction.

Mixed reactions from netizens

Diljit’s response sparked a mix of support and criticism. Many fans applauded his decision to exclusively use Punjabi in his future posts, praising his nuanced approach to the controversy. One fan wrote, “Why are you even bothering... some people have no work to do but to troll!”

Diljit responded, explaining the need to address ‘false narratives’. “Repeated tweets spreading lies make them appear true, so countering them is necessary,” he clarified.

The controversy has also drawn in other Punjabi celebrities, including singer Guru Randhawa, further fuelling online discussions. As the controversy erupted, Guru Randhawa made a one-word post that read ‘PUNJAB’ with the Indian flag emoji.

Cultural and linguistic debate

Supporters of the spelling ‘Panjab’ argue that it better reflects the state’s linguistic and cultural heritage, while proponents of ‘Punjab’ claim it aligns with official Indian usage and global familiarity. This debate extends beyond spelling, symbolising the cultural pride and identity of the region.

It is common for English spelling of foreign language words, especially those in different script, to be written in various spelling. This is especially prevalent in the English spelling of Indian names, where one may use the ‘i’ another ‘ee’ for the same sounds. ‘R’ and ‘d’ are also regularly interchanged as well as the letter ‘h’, whose use varies from dialect to dialect.

The English spelling of places have also evolved over time, this is especially evident for the state as seen by Panjab University, established in 1882, which uses the same spelling, Diljit has written in his posts.

Upcoming Dil-Luminati performances

Despite the uproar, Diljit remains focused on his Dil-Luminati India tour, which concludes on December 29 with a grand finale in Guwahati, Assam. The singer will next perform in Mumbai on December 19.