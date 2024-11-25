Jahnavi Mehta, a Columbia University graduate and the daughter of actor and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla, represented the team during the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and dazzled everyone with her appearance.

Among the senior team members who accompanied her were KKR managing director Venky Mysore and her father, Jay Mehta. Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, the children of actor Shah Rukh Khan, were not present at the KKR table this year, despite fans' expectations that they would represent the team at the auction like in previous years.

Who Is Jahnavi Mehta?

Jahnavi is the daughter of Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. She was born on February 21, 2001, and completed her education at Charterhouse School in England and Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Last year, she received her degree from Columbia University in New York. Juhi posted images from her convocation ceremony on social media. She posted a photo of Jahnavi wearing her graduation gown along with the caption, "#columbiaclass2023."

Jahnavi was joined by senior KKR members at the IPL 2025 auction. When she wore a dark blue velvet jacket with a white t-shirt, she looked sophisticated. Her presence at the auction became a topic of much discussion.

When she was 17, she went to the IPL auction. She became the youngest person to participate in an IPL auction with this appearance. She was also spotted sitting next to Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's kids, at the 2022 auction.

Netizens reactions to the Jahnavi Mehta in IPL auction

Soon after, people began posting her photos online, curious about the identity of the girl they were seeing.

A person said, “Who the Eff is she????,” Another said, “Sundar hai bhai.” Another person also wrote, “Juhi Chawla's daughter kinda cute.”

Juhi did not attend the auction, but she did post a video from her flight to Jeddah. Jahnavi received her degree from New York's Columbia University. Though she does not post much, she also has a public Instagram page, which has not posted anything since 2022.

Jahnavi Mehta in IPL auction: The future of KKR

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, children of Shah Rukh Khan, and Jahnavi were referred to by Juhi Chawla in 2022 as "the present" and "not just the future" of their team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). At the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ceremony, Jahnavi, Aryan, and Suhana were spotted together, representing their parents.

When asked if Suhana, Aryan, and Jahnavi are KKR's future in an interview with IndianExpress.com, Juhi responded, "Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best".