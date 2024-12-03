Bill Gates calls India 'a laboratory to try things,' sparks outrage online

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ' recent podcast appearance with Reid Hoffman has set off a storm of controversy, particularly among Indian commentators, after the tech mogul referred to India as a “laboratory to try things.”

His statement, intended to highlight India’s role in global development initiatives, has been met with backlash from many, especially on social media platforms, where people voiced their concerns about his comments.

What did Bill Gates say

During the conversation, Gates said, "India is an example of a country where there's plenty of things that are difficult there - the health, nutrition, education is improving and they are stable enough and generating their own government revenue enough that it's very likely that 20 years from now people will be dramatically better off and it's kind of a laboratory to try things that then when you prove them out in India, you can take to other places.”

He went on to add that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s largest non-US office is based in India, and that the country plays a key role in piloting many of the Foundation’s initiatives: “Our biggest non-US office for the Foundation is in India and the most number of pilot roll-out things we're doing anywhere in the world are with partners in India.”

Gates’ choice of words, referring to India as a “laboratory,” immediately sparked outrage. Many took offense to what they perceived as a disrespectful comparison, with some accusing him of treating India as a testing ground for global initiatives.

Social media backlash

One user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed frustration, saying, “India is a laboratory, and we Indians are guinea pigs for Bill Gates. This person has managed everyone from the Government to opposition parties to the media. His office operates here without FCRA, and our education system has made him a hero! I don’t know when we will wake up!”

More From This Section

Another user suggested that Gates views people in India as subjects for experimentation, implying that successful initiatives are later adopted in the US. The user wrote, “The human beings in India are samples for Bill Gates’ laboratory to try things and once they are proven to be effective, taken to the US. This clip doesn’t sound right no matter in what context you hear this. That’s why researches backed by governments can often have vested interests. Didn’t @elonmusk raise this as well?"

However, not all responses were negative. Some defended Gates, arguing that his comment was misinterpreted. One user wrote, “I genuinely don't understand this conspiracy theory attitude against Bill Gates in India. There's no guinea pig-style experiments for vaccines happening in India, period!”

Bill Gates’ previous praise for India

The recent remarks by Gates are particularly striking in light of his earlier statements praising India’s progress, especially in the areas of health and nutrition. In an interview with news agency PTI, Gates commended India for its commitment to addressing malnutrition. “India, for its income level, acknowledges that some of these nutritional indicators are weaker than it would like. That kind of frankness and focus on it, I think is very impressive,” Gates said, adding that he would give India an “A” for its efforts in tackling malnutrition.

Gates’ longstanding involvement in India through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been a focal point of both admiration and criticism. His Foundation has funded numerous health initiatives across India, particularly in the areas of sanitation, disease prevention, and education.