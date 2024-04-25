Railway Ministry joins viral keyboard trend, asks to look between Y and I

Social media trends are not new things. Every day, there is something new that goes viral on social media, especially X (formerly known as Twitter). This time, the keyboard trend attracted all the top X accounts and even the Railways Ministry couldn't hold itself back from joining the trend.

The viral trend asks people to look between the two letters on their keyboard trend. The Railways ministry utilised this keyboard trend to spread awareness about customer care for railway enquiry–139. The ministry joined the trend on Wednesday asking users to look between two letters.

The ministry tweet reads, ''Rail Passenger: Who can dial 139? Railways: Look at your keyboard between Y and I." Several X users responded to the tweet and shared funny responses.





This is not the first time the Railway Ministry has used social media trends to spread awareness among people about the services of Indian Railways. Social media users often get to see some of the scenic pictures of Indian Railways track locations and stations in the country. Along with this, the ministry also keeps sharing information which is related to the development happening in the railways and the suspension or beginning of new train services.

Railway Ministry is not the only one that joined the trend, earlier Delhi Police, Swiggy, YouTube, Blinkit and other brands have also jumped onto the bandwagon and shared memes. Delhi Police's X handle shared a witty message and wrote, “If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan.”

This trend received mixed reactions, some users shared positive messages through this trend while others found it annoying as it is repetitive.

What is the viral keyboard trend?

The viral keyboard trend adds curiosity among social media users asking people to look between certain letters and know the answers to questions posed on the post or meme.

Several social media users joined the viral trend and more and more people have become part of the social media platform like X, Instagram, and Facebook that is flooded with unique versions of the keyboard trend.

Similarly, social media trends have become an opportunity for brands to advertise their product. Government entities and organisations such trends are creative ways to spread awareness and information. Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, several political leaders are also using this trend to woo the public.