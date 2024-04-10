Bengaluru techie turns Swiggy agent for a day, shares her experience

A Bengaluru-based techie, Namrata Singh, currently working as a product management manager at Salesforce, turned Swiggy agent for a day and shared her experience on her LinkedIn account. Singh noted some takeaways while performing the job, including factors like accepting or rejecting an order, money earned on each delivery, the process after accepting the order, etc.

In her post, Singh shared her respect for companies generating employment for less educated people, enabling them to rise from the lower class to the middle class. This empowered the middle class to even create a better future for their kids. She mentioned that multiple jobs are being created by some home-grown brands like Urban Company, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit & Ola for lesser-educated segments in the country. "This is going a long way in improving the economy of our country," Singh added.

Singh worked as a Swiggy agent for a day to understand how technology is being utilised to fuel supply end.

What does Namrata Singh find as an agent?

Singh got to know that before delivery confirmation, the delivery agent can see the distance needed to cover from her current location to the restaurant and from the restaurant to the delivery location with a map representation. This provides transparency to the agent.

The agent can also see the amount earned on successful deliveries. This incentivises the agent to take more deliveries.

She praised the Swiggy technology while delivering the order, Singh said, "I remember the time when we often faced the issue of wrong items being delivered - Swiggy has solved this pain point by adding a delivery code on the receipt. The agent enters the code in the app to ensure she picked the correct order for delivery."

The agent also has to mark the status upon each milestone. "When she reaches the pickup location, when she collects the order, when she reaches the delivery location, and when the order is delivered. This information is used to provide accurate status of the order to the end customer, Singh added.

She also noted that the agent has to post a picture of himself/herself in the Swiggy uniform when reaching the delivery location, providing an additional safety layer to ensure the registered agent makes the delivery.

Singh also informed that once the delivery is completed, half of the application screen shows the amount earned which serves as an instant award for the hard work.

The other thing she got to know about Swiggy is that the amount earned and the total deliveries in a day will appear on the application dashboard as soon as the agent logs in. Namrata Singh found these three are important information for an agent.

"The app has an SOS button for agents to reach out to in case of any emergency,accident or mishap!," Singh's post reads.

At the end of her post, Singh expressed immense gratitude to each delivery agent who makes our lives easier by working through heat, rain, pollution, and traffic.