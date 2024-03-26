UP Police fines a man and two women Rs 33000 for playing Holi on scooter

India celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, across the country on Monday, March 25. Different age groups of people came together to enjoy the festival. Families celebrate this special occasion together and serve delicious sweets as well.

On this day, when everyone was celebrating the festival with different colours, it turned dark black for a man and two women who were fined Rs 33,000 for the stunt visible in the video that later went viral. The two women seated at the back played Holi in a very intimidating gesture.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Noida police replied to the post with a tweet mentioning that a fine of Rs 33,000 had been imposed on the two women performing a stunt on the road.

Noida police shared a tweet on X and wrote, "Taking cognizance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine Rs 33000/-) as per rules,"

Check the post here:

Several social media users thanked Noida police for the instant action.

One of the X users wrote, “This is what is happening in India, that everyone is posting whatever comes to their mind on Instagram and nowadays, if every child has seen people, then the values ​​are completely getting destroyed. In reality, the true thing is that the government is not paying attention to it and Sir, when the government is not paying attention to this, then this is what will happen in the country.” (translated from Hindi).

Another user wrote, “Only issuing challans would not impact these guys, they must be arrested and sent to jail for creating non sense on roads.”

A third user also thanked Noida police and his comment reads, “Quick action by UP police, known for it. Keep on rocking and wishing a happy Holi to all man in uniform and to all who respect law.”

“Sir, 33000 is nothing, for this she must have earned this much from one video. Punish her in such a way that she feels punished, it will not make any difference, take strict action against her,” another user reads.