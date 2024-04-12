Swiggy delivery agent caught on camera stealing shoes, company reacts

A video is going viral on social media where a Swiggy Instamart delivery partner can be seen stealing shoes kept outside the flat. This incident took place in a Gurugram flat on April 9, 2024. CCTV footage of the incident was shared by an X user named Rohit Arora complaining that Swiggy did not even share the delivery partner's contact details. Arora also claimed that the stolen shoes were from Nike.

While sharing the CCTV footage on X, he wrote, “Swiggy’s drop and PICK up service. A delivery boy just took my friend’s shoes (Nike) and they won’t even share his contact.”

A viral video showed a delivery agent walking up to the door with a grocery package. He rang the bell and waited for the consumer to open the door. In the meantime, he observed his surroundings and looked downwards at the three pairs of footwear kept outside of the home. In a minute, someone opens the door and takes the package from the agent.

Thereafter, he uses his mobile device for a few seconds and walks away from the door. Then he unwraps the cloth on his head and wipes his face. He walks down a few stairs and a second later carefully returns to pick up the shoes outside the flat, covers them with the clothes and moves away.

Swiggy's response

The video was posted on April 11 and soon after the video went viral, Swiggy's official support handle replied to the viral video. Swiggy's handle wrote, "Hey Rohit, we expect better from our delivery partners. Do meet us on DM, so we can assist you better. - Nish."

Rohit Arora contacted their DM and reported his complaint. However, Swiggy support called him and wrote that they couldn't track their rider and he should contact their legal team and file a police complaint. "At this point its not about shoes its about safety. The rider was let into the house for delivering goods. Now we all have to think about doing it," Arora added.

How social media users reacted?

Several social media users flooded their comments on the viral video.

One of the users wrote, "This is unacceptable. @SwiggyCares, as a customer, I would like to know what actions you plan on taking in this situation!"

Another user wrote, "Swiggy cares is actually useless as always, unless we file a legal complaint they will not disclose anything and i guess they wont even take this as a complaint even for an internal enquiry! Thats how they work!"

A third user wrote, "Same with my colleague. Swiggy asked him to file a police complaint."

"Had been a loyal regular ordering Swiggy customer since it’s inception. But with so much issues with their customer service, uninstalled it a few months ago," another user wrote.