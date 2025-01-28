Selena Gomez breaks down over Trump's immigration policies in deleted video

Singer Selena Gomez broke down after newly-elected US President Donald Trump announced the deportation of illegal immigrants . The singer-actor expressed her emotions in an Instagram story that she deleted later.

In a viral clip, Selena could be seen dressed up in a black outfit and she might have recorded the video at home.

She expressed her frustrations over Trump's decision and said, “I just wanted to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise.”

Apart from her video message, she added a text, “I'm sorry” along with a Mexican flag to her video.

However, she deleted the video and a fan shared the video on X.

Several people reposted the video and shared their thoughts. Many of her fans shared the video in her support.

One of her fans shared the video with a caption that reads, “Selena Gomez bursts into tears over Donald Trump’s immigration law against Mexicans and Latinos in the US.”

While another user wrote, “Oh no, they are deporting people who came into the country illegally. Who will the billionaires exploit for slave labor now.”

However, many people supported Trump’s actions. One of the users said, “It's not Trump's immigration law against Mexicans and Latinos. It is U.S. law against people that enter the country illegally.”

“It was all fake. Somebody paid her to do it! She didn't cry one single tear about all those missing children. 300,000 missing immigrant children, not a peep!!,” another X user wrote.

A right-wing political host Tomi Lahren also slammed the actress by sharing a video on X that called Gomez a “certified moron".

Lahren wrote, “Certified moron @selenagomez crying for criminal illegal aliens is really something else.”

“This is why we don’t take our political advice from Disney child stars”, she added.

956 people arrested by ICE

The post came after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 956 individuals in a nationwide crackdown, which is the largest since Trump returned to office.

As per the BBC report citing ICE sources, after a series of operations, several arrests were made, 286 arrests made on Saturday, 593 on Friday, and 538 on Thursday.

In an op-ed for TIME magazine in October 2019, the singer and actress had shared her personal connection to the issue. She had revealed that her aunt was the first in her family to cross the US-Mexico border in the 1970s, followed by her grandparents.