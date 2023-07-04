Swami Vivekananda's Death Anniversary: Everything you need To Know



These are Swami Vivekananda's words, which continue to guide millions of youth to this day, acting as a beacon of light. Today, his death anniversary is being observed across the world. Swami Vivekananda passed away on July 4, 1902, when he was only 39. “Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descen­dant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled the earth with vio­lence, drenched it often and often with human blood, destroyed civilization and sent whole nations to despair.”

Swami Vivekananda’s Death Anniversary: Early Life Swami Vivekananda was born on 12 January 1863 in Calcutta. He was born as Narendra Dutt. Since childhood, he was exceptionally good at reading and grasping things. Also, he was very inquisitive from an early age. It is said that he used to recollect the whole book, after reading it only once.

Since his early years, Vivekananda had an interest to know God. To eliminate this interest, Vivekananda asked Maha Rishi Devendra Nath "Have you at any point seen God"? When Maha Rishi Devendra heard this question, he started to think about it and told Swami Vivekananda to visit Ramakrishna Paramhansa in order to get an answer. Later on, Swami Vivekananda chose Ramakrishna Paramhans as his guru. At the age of just 25, he converted to the Sanyasi religion and gave up his love for the outside world.



Swami Vivekananda’s Death Anniversary: Inspirational lines

Youth is viewed as the backbone for the development of any nation, very much like if the spine of the body is harmed, the body can't stand straight, similarly, if the youth of the nation begin walking in some unacceptable way, there will be numerous hindrances in the prosperity of the country. For the improvement of the country, having a decent mindset of the youth is vital, Vivekananda believed.

Swami Vivekananda’s Death Anniversary: Quotes



• "The moral, in one word, is that you are divine." • "Arise, awake, and do not stop until the goal is achieved."

• "If anything turns you weak physically, intellectually, and spiritually, reject it like it's poison."

• "You know, I may have to be born again, you see, I have fallen in love with mankind."