Hul Diwas 2023: Celebrating tribals and their bravery against the British

Hul Kranti Diwas 2022 is celebrated across the nation on 30 June. The great revolutionaries who rattled the British rulers with their bravery are honoured on this day. Under the leadership of tribal brothers Sidho-Kanho and Chand-Bhairav, approximately 50,000 tribals in Bhognadih, which is now Sahibganj, announced war on Mahajani practice and British settlement policy on June 30, 1855.

Hul Diwas 2023: History Although the Santhal Rebellion of 1855 had already shaken the foundation of British rule, the revolution of 1857 is generally regarded as the first rebellion against British rule. The primary objective of this rebellion was to collect 50 to 500 per cent of the tribals' agricultural tax.



To teach “a thing or two” to these rebels, the English crossed all constraints of severity. On one hand, the British sentenced Chand and Bhairav to death. Sidho and Kanho were then executed by hanging from a tree in Bhognadih on July 26, 1855. It is said that 20 thousand tribals were killed. The tribals unitedly raised their voice against this exploitation of the Britishers and concluded that they will pronounce themselves independent and won't pay land revenue. In light of this, local landowners, and entrepreneurs who came from the English government were executed. "Zumidar, Mahajan, Police Rajden Amla Ko Gujukamad," meaning "destroying of landlords, moneylenders, police, and government officials," was their campaign slogan.

Hul Diwas 2023: Tribute Today, on Hul Diwas, the nation's prominent leaders paid tributes to the Santhal tribal martyrs. Draupadi Murmu, the nation's president, paid floral tributes to the immortal martyrs Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, and Phulo-Jhano.