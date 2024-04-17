Home / Social Viral / Viral Video: Prayed for a rank in top 70, says UPSC topper Aditya

UPSC topper, Aditya Srivastava, was surprised after securing AIR 1. He said that he was praying to god to secure a rank in the top 70. He was already undergoing Indian Police Service training

UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava (Photo: twitter.com/AdityaSri_1)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
The Union Public Service Commission released the Civil Services Examination 2023 result on April 16. This year alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Aditya Srivastava, secured first rank. As soon as the result was announced, he took X to share several tweets. He also shared a snippet of his recent interview with PTI. In that video, he said that he was praying for the rank in the top 70 and was surprised when he secured the first spot. He also mentioned that it took a while to sink in, that he secured the first rank.

Aditya Srivastava shared the video on his Twitter (now X) handle and wrote a caption that reads, “Till the morning, I was praying that may God put me in the top 70. It took a bit of time to sink in that I have got 1st rank. I don't think anyone can say that he or she was expecting to get 1st rank.” 

Watch the tweet here:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 1.1 lakh views and counting. The share has further accumulated nearly 1,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

The tweet has garnered huge attention and has received more than 2 lakh views and over 2.3k likes. His comment section was full of congratulatory messages. 

About Aditya Srivastava

According to The Times of India (TOI), Aditya is already undergoing training at Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. He secured 216 rank in 2022 and joined the Indian Police Service.

He was a school topper and an alumnus of City Montessori School in Lucknow. He completed his B Tech and M Tech from IIT Kanpur and worked for 15 months for Goldman Sachs, the world's second-largest investment bank. 

His father, Ajay Srivastava, an assistant audit officer in the CAG office, also told TOI that he was earning good money but wanted to serve the country, so he quit his job when he wasn't able to focus on his preparations. So, in 2020, he quit his job and returned home before prelims. 

Aditya’s Strategy

He also shared his strategy where he mentioned that his strategy was smarter than harder. He analysed previous years' question papers. He identified patterns and framing of statements in the question papers. Apart from utilising resources like PT 365 ( a current affairs compilation), he made optimum use of Google and ChatGPT. 

Topics :UPSCViral videoGovernment Jobs

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

