In a shocking incident that highlights the dark side of artificial intelligence, a mechanical engineer from Assam has been arrested for creating a fake adult entertainment persona named "Babydoll Archi" using a single photo of his ex-girlfriend. The digital deepfake, powered by AI and fuelled by social media virality, attracted over 1.4 million Instagram followers before cybercrime authorities exposed the elaborate hoax.

According to the police investigation, the accused, identified as Pratim Bora, used artificial intelligence platforms such as Midjourney AI, Desire AI, and OpenArt AI to fabricate sexually explicit visuals. He reportedly superimposed his ex-girlfriend’s face onto synthetic bodies, creating lifelike but fake pornographic content. These manipulated images and videos were uploaded to Instagram and other subscription-based adult platforms, attracting widespread attention, and eventually, scrutiny.

It all started with a saree reel that went viral Babydoll Archi was launched in August 2020, but it only went viral recently after a saree transformation reel—synced to a catchy Spanish song—exploded in popularity in late June 2025. The reel’s success was followed by an AI-generated photo showing the fictional “Archi” alongside well-known adult star Kendra Lust, fueling a massive surge in engagement. Within days, followers skyrocketed from 82,000 to over 1.2 million—drawing in curious viewers and eventually triggering alarms across cyber monitoring platforms. Babydoll Archi: Fabricated backstory to fuel believability To make the account seem authentic, Bora crafted a detailed backstory for Babydoll Archi. The profile claimed she had escaped six years of prostitution from Delhi’s infamous GB Road and was paying ₹25 lakh to buy her freedom. The posts were geotagged to Indian cities like Delhi and Mumbai, and AI-generated content showed “Archi” supposedly travelling across the country. In July, sensing possible exposure, Bora renamed the account to “Amira Ishtara” in an attempt to evade detection.

The strategy worked—until it didn’t. Victim files cyber defamation case The case came to light after the woman whose face was used filed a cyber defamation complaint in Dibrugarh, Assam. This led to Bora’s arrest on July 12 from Tinsukia. He is currently in police custody and will be presented in court shortly. Investigators are now examining his financial records, digital footprint, and other accounts. Forensic teams are working to trace the full extent of the AI-driven content production and its monetisation. “On meticulous investigation, we can say all photos and videos circulated on social media are fake and have been made using AI software,” said Dibrugarh SSP-in-charge Sajal Agarwal in an official statement.

SSP Agarwal also issued a public warning that individuals who share, forward, or post abusive comments on the fake content may also face legal consequences. “What may seem like fun content can cause real mental harm,” she added, while urging people to follow basic cyber safety practices and report suspicious content promptly. Who is Assam-based Pratim Bora? At the heart of the digital deception is 29-year-old Pratim Bora, a mechanical engineer from Tinsukia, Assam, who had been working remotely for a Delhi-based company after completing his studies in Haryana. His double life came crashing down when Dibrugarh Police arrested him on July 12, following a cyber defamation complaint filed by the woman whose photo was misused.