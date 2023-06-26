World Drug Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance and More about drug abuse

The goal of the day is to make people aware of how important it is to treat people who use drugs with respect and empathy. It emphasises voluntary, evidence-based services for everyone and offers alternatives to punishment. The day also emphasises prevention and a compassionate approach to the problem. It also motivates citizens to address and combat drug users' stigma and discrimination by encouraging respectful language and non-judgmental attitudes.

Every year on June 26, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day is observed to encourage more action and cooperation toward a drug-free world.