Who is Bollywood's BFF, Orhan Awatramani? Here's all you need to know

Recently, a question has been popping up in everyone's mind in the B-town: Who is Orry? Orry or Orhan Awatramani, a man who is a friend of all the popular celebrities, who tag him as "Bollywood BFF." He has shared his pictures and videos with top Bollywood-listed celebrities, and the list also includes Nita Ambani.

Who is Orhan Awatramani?

Orhan Awatramani is a popular social media personality with over 500k followers. He is popularly known as Orry, he called himself a traveller, fashion icon, and friend of next-generation Bollywood stars. He attends fashion shows, movie premieres, and Bollywood parties, and he came to the limelight when some of his pictures went viral.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan India, when asked about his profession and if he is working with any organisation, he said, “No. I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I am doing yoga, I get massages. You know! I am working.”

He called himself a "marketing genius", and he also mentioned that at one point in his life, he was waiting tables and was a part of a “waiters’ group.” He mentioned that he graduated from the school of life, and he also mentioned that “My experiences have been my education.”

Some curious netizens dug into his LinkedIn profile, where they found that he had been working for Reliance Industries Limited as a Special Project Manager for the past six years.

Recently, in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, Sara was asked about Ananya's BFF Orry and his mysterious work profile. The host Karan asked, ''Who is Orry, the world wants to know?" In reply to the question, "He is a man of many things. He is a really funny person.”

More about Orry

Orry comes from a rich background, and his family is involved in liquor, hotels and real estate business. Orry is a very good friend of Radhika Merchant, who married to Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani.

In 2015, the popular social media page Humans of Bombay shared a story about him where they revealed that Orhan was exposed to things like drugs, and been attempting suicide when he was in boarding school. He was also seen with popular politicians like Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani and the Maharashtra CM. However, he met them as a stranger.