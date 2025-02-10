YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps , has apologised over an obscene joke he made on a comedy show and called it a "lapse in judgement."

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform and obviously this is not how I wish to use it. I'm not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened," he said in a video posted on X.

Allahbadia's statement comes shortly after a formal police complaint was filed against him, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show 'India's Got Latent.' Allahbadia made the comments during a YouTube episode of 'India's Got Latent,' which is hosted by Raina. According to the complainant, the organisers and participants of the show deliberately made obscene remarks about women's private parts with the intent to gain popularity and financial gain through the online broadcast. The complaint letter called for immediate legal action against the organisers of India's Got Latent and for the broadcast to be halted. It also demanded that criminal cases should be filed against the organisers of the show and that a First Information Report (FIR) should be registered against all those involved in the incident. In response to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them."

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps? Ranveer Allahbadia is a prominent Indian YouTuber, content creator, and entrepreneur known for his motivational and self-improvement content. He is the founder of BeerBiceps, a lifestyle YouTube channel that covers topics such as fitness, health, grooming, and personal development. In addition to BeerBiceps, he hosts The Ranveer Show, one of India's top podcasts, where he interviews celebrities, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Former National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief and Rajya Sabha MP, Rekha Sharma, also criticised the remarks. "The video is very shocking and I think whether it is a female or a male, this kind of joke is never accepted by society. Making jokes about a mother or a female's body doesn't look good and somewhere it shows how today's youth has stooped down to such a level morally. I think such jokes affect others who are engaged in similar creative things. I have just forwarded that video to the NCW Chairperson to take action," she said.

Allahbadia's journey began with fitness-related content but evolved into a broader focus on self-help and inspirational topics. He has become a recognised influencer in the digital space, often speaking about entrepreneurship, productivity, and mindfulness.

He is also a co-founder of Monk Entertainment, a talent management and influencer marketing agency. Through this venture, Allahbadia has contributed to the digital content landscape by collaborating with other creators and brands. In March 2024, Allahbadia won the Disruptor of the Year award at the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He was presented the award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.