Why anti-ageing millionaire Bryan Johnson left Nikhil Kamath's podcast midway

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who was recently in India, walked out of a podcast recording with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath midway, citing poor air quality. Johnson, known for his anti-ageing research, said the pollution in the room caused his skin to break out in a rash and left his eyes and throat burning.

Johnson was in India for a six-day visit to promote his book 'Don't Die'. He recorded an episode for Kamath’s podcast, "WTF," at a five-star hotel equipped with an air purifier. Despite wearing an N95 mask, he exited the podcast midway, saying the indoor air quality index (AQI) was around 120.

At one point, when asked about India's air pollution, he remarked, "I can't see you over there."

Bryan Johnson: Air pollution in India is ‘normalised’

Confirming the incident on X, Johnson explained that the room circulated outdoor air, rendering his portable air purifier ineffective. By the time he left, the indoor AQI had climbed to 130, with PM2.5 levels at 75 micrograms per cubic metre, he said.

Johnson explained that this was "equivalent to smoking 3.4 cigarettes over 24 hours."

"This was my third day in India, and the air pollution had already caused my skin to break out in a rash and my eyes and throat to burn," he wrote.

Johnson criticised how air pollution has become "deeply normalised" in India. "People were outside running, babies and small children were exposed from birth, and no one wore a mask, which can significantly reduce exposure. It was so confusing," he said.

'India should prioritise air pollution over curing cancer'

The tech mogul questioned why India's leadership had not declared air pollution a national emergency, citing studies that highlight its severe health impacts.

"The evidence shows that India would improve public health more by cleaning up air quality than by curing all cancers," he stated.

'India's air pollution = America's obesity problem'

Johnson also reflected on America’s own health challenges, comparing India’s air pollution crisis to the US obesity epidemic.

"When I returned to the US, my eyes were fresh to see what had been normalised to me. I saw obesity everywhere. 42.4 per cent of Americans are obese - and because I was around it all the time, I had been mostly oblivious to it," he said.

"In many contexts, obesity is worse than air pollution in the long term. Why wouldn’t American leaders declare a national emergency on obesity? What interests, money, and power keep things the way they are despite it being harmful to the country?" he added.

Johnson’s air pollution 'survival tips' for India

Last month, Johnson shared tips on tackling air pollution in India. His associate, in a video, demonstrated measures they took in Mumbai, including:

Using portable air quality monitors

Keeping car windows shut

Wearing N96 masks

Carrying portable air purifiers

Johnson: India ‘hungry for life and open-minded’

Despite his concerns about air pollution, Johnson expressed appreciation for India, calling it “hungry for life, youthful, and open-minded.”

"India graciously welcomed me, and its rich history is closest to my heart," he wrote in an earlier post right after returning to the US.