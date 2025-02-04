NASA astronaut shares breathtaking picture of Burj Khalifa from space

Imagine soaring high above the sprawling city of Dubai, where one dazzling structure pierces the darkness like a brilliant diamond—the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest man-made marvel. But here’s a thought: what if this architectural wonder could be seen from space?

That wish has come true, thanks to a NASA astronaut who shared an incredible photo of the famous tower from an uncommon and stunning viewpoint. Donald Roy Pettit, who is on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), posted a picture of Dubai at night, showing the Burj Khalifa shining like a priceless gem against the earth's dark background. Most of us can only imagine what that view would be like.

Picture of Burj Khalifa from space: About the post

On X (previously Twitter), Donald posted the image along with the caption, "Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building from space." The astronaut has already captured images of Earth from space. He frequently posts images that astound viewers. People were awestruck by the Burj Khalifa's beauty, and Mr. Pettit's photo of it quickly went viral.

Netizens reaction to the Burj Khalifa picture from space

Days after the Dubai Government Media Office released NASA's space image of Dubai's glittering city lights, Don Pettit took a picture of the Burj Khalifa. Dubai's impressive network of roads and highways was depicted in the picture. It also emphasized the city's man-made islands and strategically placed coastline.

• “An incredible photo!” said one user.

• Another user wrote, "An iconic view! Burj Khalifa truly stands out, even from space."

Also Read

• "What a view! Thank you for sharing," says an another one.

• “A one-of-a-kind photo", another added.

• One user wrote, “I’m happy to see photos of Dubai, which is undergoing remarkable development. It is more beautiful than I imagined. Thank you, sir."

Who is Don Pettit?

As per NASA, Don Pettit or Donald R. Pettit has multiple experiences in the field of astronomy. He worked as a staff scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, New Mexico from 1984 to 1996.

Mr. Pettit, an accomplished American astronaut and 70-year-old chemical engineer, is well-known for his work in orbital astrophotography. He has spent more than 500 days in orbit on multiple ISS missions and more than 13 hours on spacewalks since being selected by NASA in 1996.

Apart from his work in science, Mr Pettit has a strong interest in space photography and frequently posts breathtaking images of the Earth's landscapes, city lights, and auroras on social media. Currently, he is part of the Expedition 72 crew on the orbiting laboratory as a flight engineer. He will be there for around 6 months to do science research and space station maintenance.

Burj Khalifa in Dubai

The 828-meter-tall Burj Khalifa took 6 years to build. In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, it was created by the Chicago-based architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. This mixed-use skyscraper was constructed to accommodate a range of business, residential, and hospitality activities.