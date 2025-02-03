After a widely circulated tweet by Dr Datta, a former doctor of AIIMS Delhi, detailing his traumatic experience on a Bengaluru-Delhi aircraft went viral, IndiGo has responded.

Datta expressed his frustration in a series of posts on X, declaring that he would never again travel with the airline after experiencing what he called the crew's sheer negligence and indifference. In addition, he promised to sue IndiGo over the incident.

Delhi doctor lambasts Indigo airline: What’s the matter?

Datta claimed that the problem started when he asked for the sandwich, which he had pre-ordered considering his borderline pre-diabetic condition. Despite having completed booking formalities in advance, when the flight took off at 3:30 pm, he was left waiting for lunch.

He was notified that his pre-ordered meal had been delayed because of a problem at the Bangalore airport when the meal service began. He tried to get the crew's attention after waiting for 30 minutes, but his emergency light was ignored.

A fellow traveller offered Datta a sandwich as his condition deteriorated and he started to feel hypoglycemia, but he was already annoyed by the lack of attention. When the captain declared that the flight was descending and the crew was still not responding to his meal, the scene became more heated.

Delhi doctor complains over Indigo service: About the post

Dr Datta stated in a series of posts while narrating his ordeal, “NEVER flying Indigo again! My recent flight from Bangalore to Delhi turned into a nightmare that I hope no one else has to experience! I am not going to leave it here. @IndiGo6E needs to be held accountable for the pathetic downfall in its service".

Datta questioned the airline's negligence in his post, emphasizing how a customer could have been put in danger in case of a medical emergency. He also criticized the staff for their lack of professionalism, saying that it was unprofessionalism that they showed no empathy or explanation.

In order to make sure IndiGo is held responsible, Dr. Datta further stated that he had recorded every discussion with exact timestamps and was ready to take the issue to the National Consumer Forum.

IndiGo apologises to the doctor

IndiGo replied when the social media post went viral, expressing regret to Dr Datta for the inconvenience and delayed meal service. He received assurances from the airline that his feedback had been carefully considered and that the appropriate measures had been put in place to avoid a recurrence of the same issue.

“We sincerely apologise for the delay in serving your pre-booked meal and the inconvenience this caused. At IndiGo, we are committed to understanding and prioritizing our customers’ needs and comfort,” the airline stated in its apologies. Additionally, IndiGo thanked Datta for his patience and promised to enhance its offerings going forward.