BS BFSI Summit LIVE: Brainstorming by who's who of finances to begin today

One of the most anticipated events of the year — the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2023 — kicks off in Mumbai on Monday with India’s highest decision-makers brainstorming on the country’s future growth trajectory and maintaining financial stability amid global headwinds.
The summit starts with a fireside chat with K V Kamath, the veteran banker who pioneered credit-card and EMI (equated monthly instalment) culture among India’s aspirational youths two decades ago. He has worn many hats — from chief executive of ICICI Bank and chairman of Infosys to leading the Brics Bank. He is now chairperson of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development. He is also chairman of textile-to-technology giant Reliance Industry’s Jio Financial Services, which promises to disrupt the financial sector like never before.
While Kamath starts the summit, it concludes with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, the latest recipient of the prestigious Governor of the Year by Central Banking — a first since Raghuram Rajan was honoured with this in 2016.
Das’ comments in the summit will be closely watched by all the stakeholders on India’s economy and business. They will be dissected by the financial sector community in the coming days.
Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2023 is a two-day summit that will be held in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, on October 30 and 31.
Here are the private-sector bank experts spekaing at BS BFSI Insight Summit 2023
Here are the key private-sector bank experts who will be speaking at the Private-Sector Bank CEOs Panel themed: Do private banks need to become tech companies?
Amitabh Chaudhry | Axis Bank
Hitendra Dave | HSBC India
Zarin Daruwala | Standard Chartered Bank India
Ashu Khullar | Citibank India
Rakesh Sharma | IDBI Bank
V Vaidyanathan | IDFC First Bank
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2023: Meet the Small Finance Bank experts
Here are the key SFB experts who will be speaking at the Small Finance Bank CEOs Panel themed: Can SFBs become universal banks?
Sanjay Agarwal | AU Small Finance Bank
Ajay Kanwal | Jana Small Finance Bank
Ittira Davis | Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Inderjit Camotra | Unity Small Finance Bank
BS BFSI Insight Summit: Here are the key Public-Sector Bank experts
Here are the key PSB experts who will be speaking at the Public-Sector Bank CEOs Panel themed: Are the good days here to stay?
C S Setty | State Bank of India
K Satyanarayana Raju | Canara Bank
Ashwani Kumar | UCO Bank
BS BFSI Insight Summit: Brainstorming by who's who of financial world starts today
As India integrated with the global economy since economic liberalisation started in 1991, the country has not been insulated from worldwide shocks. The waves from developed countries hit the Indian shores at frequent intervals. The RBI under Das maintained a relative calm despite headwinds like high inflation resulting in higher interest rates in developed nations, particularly in the United States, where treasury yields hit a 16-year high.
The RBI has intervened to ensure order and curb volatility in financial markets through action and words.
And there are domestic challenges. The ultra-loose monetary policy during the Covid years, and a sharp uptick in economic activities since then, coupled with erratic weather conditions mainly due to El Nino, is keeping the central bank on its toes to fulfil its primary mandate, which is to keep inflation in control. The consumer price-index based inflation rate, which is the RBI’s main yardstick for policy making, is frequently shooting above the tolerance level of 6 per cent. Once bitten twice shy, Das is maintaining Arjuna’s eye on inflation after losing the battle against price rise in 2022. He is refusing to drop the guard against inflation despite a growing clamour for interest rate cuts.
And then there is the political hot potato called the exchange rate. After getting battered in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the rupee demonstrated remarkable resilience this year. The Indian currency is one of the most stable ones in 2023 despite the hardening of the dollar index. The RBI, under Das, never shied away from using the umbrella during the rainy season -- the $600 billion foreign exchange reserves. Read More