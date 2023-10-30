close
BS BFSI Summit LIVE: Brainstorming by who's who of finances to begin today

India's highest decision-makers brainstorm on the country's future growth trajectory and maintaining financial stability amid global headwinds at BS BFSI Insight Summit today

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
BFSI Summit 2023

BFSI Summit 2023 (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

One of the most anticipated events of the year — the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2023 — kicks off in Mumbai on Monday with India’s highest decision-makers brainstorming on the country’s future growth trajectory and maintaining financial stability amid global headwinds.

The summit starts with a fireside chat with K V Kamath, the veteran banker who pioneered credit-card and EMI (equated monthly instalment) culture among India’s aspirational youths two decades ago. He has worn many hats — from chief executive of ICICI Bank and chairman of Infosys to leading the Brics Bank. He is now chairperson of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development. He is also chairman of textile-to-technology giant Reliance Industry’s Jio Financial Services, which promises to disrupt the financial sector like never before.

While Kamath starts the summit, it concludes with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, the latest recipient of the prestigious Governor of the Year by Central Banking — a first since Raghuram Rajan was honoured with this in 2016.

Das’ comments in the summit will be closely watched by all the stakeholders on India’s economy and business. They will be dissected by the financial sector community in the coming days.

BFSI Business Standard Smart Business Event finance sector finance

First Published: Oct 30 2023

