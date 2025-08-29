Heritage watches to rare books: A curated bouquet of exquisite gifts

Timekeepers with a story

A coin of the realm

Jaipur Watch Company’s limited-edition watch features a rare King George VI coin from the late 1930s to early 1940s. The dial, framed with a sapphire-adorned bezel and set against a bold leather strap, blends contemporary watch design with vintage Indian craftsmanship.

₹55,000 onwards

Also Read

Sea to summit

Bangalore Watch Company’s latest launch, Peninsula Professional, is engineered for outdoor adventures — from 200 metres below sea level to 8,000 metres above it. Inspired by India’s varied geography, it continues the brand’s tradition of story-led watchmaking, following earlier limited editions made with fragments of a 4.5 billion-year-old meteorite and stainless steel from the Indian Navy’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, which was scrapped in 2014.

₹1.22 lakh onwards Fragrance as signature Regarded as a benchmark in luxury perfumery, Baccarat’s Rouge 540 combines saffron, Egyptian jasmine grandiflorum (that has to be plucked at a certain hour for its floral notes to be captured fully), musk, cedarwood, and rare aquatic ingredients to create a long-lasting, complex, and intoxicating scent. Its cult following, among both fragrance collectors and fashion circles, gives it a coveted status. 200 ml for ₹88,000 Art for the home Stitching legacy Sarita Handa’s festive collection, “The Art Of Expression: Objects of Beauty and Meaning”, brings together hand-embroidered fine cottons and linens. The understated colour palette adds elegance to this bedding set, while the keepsake packaging — crafted from repurposed boxes — extends the utility and charm.

₹80,000 Full set (pillow covers, bedsheet & bedcover) Through the looking glass For those who are comfortable with the idea of gifting mirrors, there is Vikram Goyal’s Viya. Intricately handcrafted in brass and inlaid with semi-precious stones such as malachite, red jasper, lapis lazuli and aventurin, this mirror draws from the mythic gardens of India where celestial beings, gods, and goddesses congregated. The design acknowledges both Mughal-era aesthetics and divine narratives, transforming the mirror into a conversation piece. ₹5.75 lakh Glass as temple For Collektklove’s new collection, “Temple Series”, hand-blown glass artists Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth reimagine the ornate South Indian gopurams. The gopuram temple sculpture, rich in colour and embedded with motifs of cows and elephants, both considered auspicious and seen on the facades of these temples, is festive and reverent — an artwork that speaks to ritual, memory, and design.

₹1.5 lakh onwards Cultural icons reimagined Medusa on the table Rosenthal Versace’s festive dinnerware, featuring the signature Medusa motif in bold red and gold, straddles glamour and opulence. Crafted from fine porcelain, this collection offers a range of dinnerware solutions, including plates, cups, saucers, cutlery and table accessories. ₹1 lakh Plates (one of each in five sizes) History between covers An author-signed edition of The Discovery of India by Jawaharlal Nehru (1956, Signet Press) recently appeared in Saffronart’s catalogue. While this particular volume has been sold (it went for ₹6.6 lakh), the auction house continues to offer rare books, coins, maps, prints, and letters that make for cerebral and uncommon gifts.

Street to statement Louis Vuitton’s auto-rickshaw-inspired bag, unveiled in its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, pays homage to Indian street culture. With its signature monogram canvas, miniature wheels, and a nod to the country’s most ubiquitous vehicle, the piece blurs lines between high fashion and urban nostalgia. ₹35 lakh upwards From the weavers Titled ‘Riwaayat’, this sari from House of Banaras is crafted from tussar tissue silk. Zari tapestry in vintage gold and silver, handwoven over 220 hours, makes this an heirloom piece — timeless but contemporary. House of Banaras works closely with the descendants of master weavers in Varanasi, many of whom have inherited the craft from forefathers who used to weave for royalty.