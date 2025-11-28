What lies ahead: The most anticipated luxury car and bike launches

India’s luxury automotive scene is revving up for an extraordinary season. The coming months will see a fleet of stunning new machines, from sculpted superbikes and adventure tourers to electric SUVs and reimagined icons, all poised to set fresh benchmarks in performance, technology, and design. For enthusiasts, the months ahead promise the thrill of motion wrapped in luxury’s finest form.

Norton Motorcycles

British heritage, Indian ambition

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles has just unleashed a new generation of mid-size machines powered by single- and twin-cylinder engines. The lineup includes a flagship 1200cc V4 superbike and several upcoming models. “India will be a key strategic market for Norton,” says KN Radhakrishnan, CEO, TVS Motor Company. Expect these bikes to merge British craftsmanship with TVS’s precision manufacturing, creating a fresh niche in India’s performance segment.

Ducati The Italian dream expands Ducati is leading India’s premium motorcycle charge this year. The brand already has three new models on the road, and six more are set to debut — including the Multistrada V4, Panigale V2, Streetfighter V2, Streetfighter V4, and XDiavel V4. “Ducati is set for an exciting year,” says Bipul Chandra, managing director, Ducati India. The company, he adds, is bringing global innovations, digital-first experiences, and true Italian craftsmanship to discerning riders across adventure, sport, and lifestyle segments, blending cutting-edge tech and emotive design. BMW Motorrad Compact yet fierce BMW also launched its 2025 G 310 RR limited-edition this festival season. The motorcycle will feature a 312.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, with 34 bhp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. Designed for the sub-400cc segment, the bike will feature aerodynamic winglets, digital instrument cluster with riding modes, and full LED lighting — compact, stylish, and unmistakably BMW.

Hero x Harley-Davidson The American-Indian alliance continues Hero MotoCorp is deepening its partnership with Harley-Davidson, developing new products under the H-D 440 portfolio. “...there are a couple of exciting products, which will come in the year 2026,” Vikram Kasbekar, executive director and acting CEO, Hero MotoCorp, recently confirmed. This collaboration signals continued synergy between Harley’s legacy of freedom and Hero’s engineering expertise. Four-wheeled wonders BMW Heralding the Neue Klasse era BMW’s iX3 marks the dawn of its revolutionary Neue Klasse architecture. The SUV features an 800-volt system, a panoramic iDrive display, and next-generation battery tech, enabling a range of up to 805 km, ultra-fast charging up to 400 kW, and a WLTP energy consumption of 15.1 kWh per 100 km. “The iX3 is not just an evolution — it’s a vision for the brand’s future,” says Hardeep Singh Brar, president and CEO, BMW Group India. With minimalist design and performance DNA intact, the iX3 is poised to set new standards in electric luxury mobility.

Mercedes-Benz The electric star shines bright The Mercedes-Benz CLA BEV — a “shooting brake” electric coupe — is set to redefine elegance on wheels. Built on the innovative MMA platform, it promises over 750 km of range, high-efficiency performance, and a futuristic cabin anchored by the MBUX Superscreen. “Many of these future products will debut in India in the next 2-3 years,” says Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. “Of these, the CLA BEV will be the most significant launch, in addition to the other updated ICE and BEV offerings.” India, he is confident, “will benefit immensely from Mercedes’ biggest-ever global product offensive”.

Jaguar Land Rover Black is the new bold While Jaguar Land Rover India remains discreet about its official plans, insiders point to the imminent arrival of Range Rover SV Black, Range Rover Sport SV Black, and Range Rover Sport SV Carbon. The Range Rover SV Black features a Narvik Gloss Black exterior, ebony leather interiors, and advanced sensory technologies like Body and Soul Seat and Sensory Floor systems that tune to vibrations synced with audio. The word is that the Defender Trophy Edition and Defender Octa Black are also expected within the next 12–15 months — further elevating JLR’s already iconic SUV lineup.