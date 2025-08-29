Front seat view: Luxury cars and bikes rev up for the festival season

This year’s festive season promises not just fireworks in the skies, but also on the roads. From limited-edition supercars to high-performance superbikes, luxury brands are lining up new launches, exclusive experiences, and finely crafted stories to capture the buoyant mood of India’s premium buyers.

The stage was set in July when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, sealed a historic India–UK trade pact. But it was a post-signing photo-op at the Norton Motorcycles stall that caught the eye of bike enthusiasts. Posing alongside the iconic British brand’s latest machines, the leaders inadvertently gave a festive-season push to the upcoming 1,200 cc Norton V4 — set for an India launch in the months to come.

Acquired by Chennai-based TVS Motor Company in 2020, Norton will officially unveil the V4 at the international motorcycle and accessories exhibition, EICMA 2025, in Milan in November. Priced at around ₹50 lakh, the superbike will go up against segment heavyweights such as the Kawasaki Ninja H2R (₹79.9 lakh), Ducati Panigale V4 R (₹70 lakh), BMW M 1000 RR (₹49 lakh), and Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special (₹42 lakh). Other anticipated arrivals include the BMW R 18 lineup and the upgraded Suzuki GSX-R1000R. While two-wheel aficionados gear up for these unveilings, luxury carmakers are shifting into high gear with a mix of product launches, personalised experiences, and lifestyle-led engagement. For many, the focus is less on discounts and more on creating an emotional connection with customers during the season of indulgence.

Curated experiences Audi India, for instance, is blending product excitement with intimate gatherings. “These include curated showroom celebrations, exclusive drive experiences, and festive benefits across our product range,” says Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India. The German auto major is also enabling its digital touchpoints to ensure a seamless journey from discovery to purchase. Recent events have ranged from single-malt appreciation evenings in New Delhi to horology showcases in Mumbai and a Time-Speed-Distance rally in Pune. In addition to the recently launched Audi A4 and Audi Q7 Signature Editions, special edition launches are also lined up as festive highlights.

A sports car drive to Hampi by VST Porsche Centre, Bengaluru Bengaluru-headquartered VST Group, which represents brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Maserati, besides Ducati in the two-wheeler segment, takes a similar approach. “We don’t really discount luxury cars to sell them,” says Arun V Surendra, chairman and group managing director. “Instead, we try to bring together like-minded people with a passion for cars for wine tastings, new chef introductions, and events at five-star properties.” Storytelling on wheels For Jaguar Land Rover India, festive launches are as much about narrative as they are about performance. Rajan Amba, managing director of the auto major, cites India-inspired editions such as the Range Rover Ranthambore, which is a hat-tip to the majesty of the Indian tiger, and the SV Masara, inspired by the rare Himalayan blue sapphires. “We will continue curating bold, bespoke luxury like the Range Rover SV Black, Range Rover Sport SV Black, and Range Rover Sport SV Carbon — each a tribute to those who crave the extraordinary,” Amba says.

Mercedes-Benz India is also looking to harness what Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO, calls “the impetus, positivity, and drive sales” brought by festive sentiment. The brand’s integrated campaign will cover metros and emerging markets, with experiential events, luxury experiences, and deliveries of the specially crafted “Collector’s Edition”, including the much-awaited G63, the orders for which had been placed earlier. BMW India will use the festive period to commemorate 50 years of its most successful model, the 3 Series, with collector’s edition releases. Limited runs of the flagship BMW X7 are also on the cards, alongside tailor-made financial plans, comprehensive EMIs, and buy-back assurances.

“With BMW Joy Days (as BMW is calling the season), we invite customers to step into a world of luxury and innovation with complete peace of mind,” says a company spokesperson. New players, new ideas A relatively new entrant, MG SELECT, the luxury arm of JSW MG Motor India, is also launching lifestyle-led engagement — what it calls “Experience Centres” — across 13 cities. Each is designed as a cultural event with locally inspired art, live music, and an ambiance that goes beyond the traditional showroom visit, says Milind Shah, head, MG SELECT. These are tailored experiences via invite-only events and product previews.