Silver linings: Why silver remains a symbol of prosperity and permanence

Known for blending contemporary aesthetics with vintage charm, Singh says that silver is finding new life in homes - not just in traditional ways, but in repurposed, innovative formats

Handcrafted sterling silverware. The dinner plate is detailed with the gadroon, a Renaissance-inspired cutlery design | Courtesy: House of Badnore
Abhilasha Ojha
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:50 AM IST
Archana Kumari Singh, founder of House of Badnore, is in the midst of a busy season. Overseeing the production of her handcrafted creations, she is gearing up for the festival rush with a focus on silver paired with semi-precious and precious gemstones. 
 
This year, she’s particularly enamoured with malachite. Its rich green hue, when combined with silver, “exudes elegance and luxury,” she says.
 
Known for blending contemporary aesthetics with vintage charm, Singh says that silver is finding new life in homes — not just in traditional ways, but in repurposed, innovative formats. A classic silver thali doubles up as a tray atop carved wooden legs, while heirloom bowls are being used for potpourri or dry floral arrangements, or even as a gift passed on from one generation to the other.
 
Singh encourages people to create curated silver corners at home, displaying items like photo frames, platters, and traditional bowls that immediately elevate a space. “Silverware always holds its place in the arclights,” she says, advising the use of striking statement pieces on dining tables. The mix of vintage heirlooms and modern design creates an eclectic yet modern, luxurious spread — one that celebrates craftsmanship and timeless beauty.
 
Auspicious, bespoke
 
A metal long associated with purity and therapeutic value, silver has deep roots in Indian tradition. Historically, royalty favoured it not just for dining and décor, but also for everyday items like tongue cleaners.
 
While silver continues to hold pride of place in puja rooms, dining areas, and bedrooms, its evolution in gifting is particularly notable today.
 
Himani Gulati, director at MEX Exhibitions (organisers of Gifts World Expo), observes a marked shift in preferences: “The premium category is becoming more bespoke, with people spending anywhere between₹1.5 lakh and ₹10 lakh — and often more — on silver gifting.” 
 
Today’s discerning buyers seek elegance and permanence in gifts, be it intricately designed idols, cutlery sets, candle stands, wine goblets, jewellery boxes, or corporate mementos, she says.
 
Gulati adds that growing awareness of hallmarking standards and the intrinsic value of silver is further fuelling its popularity. Anecdotes abound — from a Surat-based businessman commissioning silver kites for Uttarayan, or Makar Sankranti, to a ₹5 crore Ramcharitmanas in silver and gold being gifted to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
 
Metal of versatility 
 
“Silver is very versatile,” says Saajan Singh, founder of Nau*Nidh Jewels. From handcrafted watches to devotional idols that blend terracotta and silver, this metal lends itself to endless experimentation. He says this season, their saffron Hanuman idol with silver detailing is particularly sought after, reflecting how festive gifting is increasingly about emotion and personal expression.
 
Radhika Kerkar, associate director, client relations at AstaGuru Auction House, affirms the growing demand for silverware among buyers 
 
“particularly during the festival season, because the metal not only serves as a symbol of prosperity but also endures long after short-term trends have faded”. 
 
She points to a clear shift toward enduring luxury, where decorative appeal meets everyday functionality. “With its vast heritage and timeless charm, silver provides the perfect mix of utility and elegance,” says Kerkar. 
 
People, she adds, are increasingly drawn to iconic vintage brands such as Tiffany & Co, particularly for statement pieces like candelabra, vases, and tea sets. One notable example, a pair of Tiffany silver vases in a sleek hexagonal design, fetched approximately ₹88 lakh at auction some months ago — far exceeding its estimated value of ₹20–25 lakh.
 
Redefining collectibles 
 
Kalyani Saha Chawla, founder of Rezon Luxury Silverware and former vice president of marketing and communications at Dior, sees silver not just as décor but as investment. 
 
Rezon’s festive range this year includes silver divinity sculptures, tea light holders, candle stands, photo frames, and intricately designed chandeliers inspired by flora and fauna, created in collaboration with luxury design atelier, Klove Studio.
 
Chawla is passionate about reimagining silver for modern homes through design-led partnerships. 
 
Collaborations with designers like Rooshad Shroff and Vikram Goyal have resulted in limited-edition collectibles: from shawls adorned with silver motifs and gold-silver plated chess sets to jade-hued handblown glass chandeliers.
 
“As the gifting landscape becomes more thoughtful and investment-conscious, silver is emerging as a preferred choice,” says Gulati. 
 
As in the past, for this festival season too, silver offers both cultural resonance and contemporary relevance, whether to enrich a home or to gift a legacy.
 
A Rococo-inspired centrepiece with cherubs and other motifs  ₹64 lakh
 
 
Courtesy: AstaGuru
 
Kamdhenu, or the wish-fulfilling cow
  ₹21 lakh onwards 
 
Courtesy: AstaGuru 
 
House of Badnore’s teak wood sculpture of Vishnu clad in pure 999 silver and embellished with 24k gold and semi-precious stones. Crafted through a process of hammering and wrapping the silver onto the carved surface, the piece is lacquered to preserve its finish
  ₹1 lakh 
 
Courtesy: House of Badnore
 
Handcrafted sterling silverware. The dinner plate is detailed with the gadroon, a Renaissance-inspired cutlery design 
 
₹9 lakh onwards 
 
Courtesy: House of Badnore
 
Silver candle stands, or candelabra 
 
₹33 lakh 
 
Courtesy: AstaGuru   
Sculpted in sterling silver, the owl, considered the vaahan (vehicle) of Lakshmi, makes a statement piece 
 
₹10,000 onwards  
  Courtesy: Nau*Nidh Jewels 
 

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

