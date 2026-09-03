1991 liberalisation made a break with the past, says C Rangarajan

One of the major elements in the reform process was to put an end to restrictions on entry and growth of firms. We wanted a more competitive environment in all areas. Extending this principle to the banking industry, we felt that more banks were needed and particularly in the private sector. There was no enactment barring the setting up of private banks. The provision in the Banking Act to allow for banks to set up in the private sector was not acted upon. So, I decided to allow new private banks to set up. This was discussed with the finance minister and the ministry. We had to also outline the criteria for setting up banks by the private sector. It must be understood that at that time there was a high degree of consultation and communication between the RBI and finance ministry. We worked together to usher in a new regime and that needed continued consultation among all.