Finding India's funny bone: Stand-up comedy booms despite challenges

“All these people started creating a lot of fun sketches (videos of 12-15 minutes each) usually shot in our office. Then they would put them on YouTube. Kanan and Biswa’s (deliberately) pretentious movie reviews started getting a lot of traction. In the process they were creating a bunch of IPs (intellectual properties) or show formats that could be sold to platforms and TV channels. That is how we got On Air with AIB, on (then) Hotstar in 2015,” says Khatri. That helped because ticket sales and brand integration were the only ways to monetise till then — and the numbers were not huge. At best a brand would pay a couple of lakhs for the engagement that stand-ups were getting online.