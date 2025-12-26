From Air India crash to Hayli Gubbi volcano, 2025 was marked by calamities

It was yet another year when India’s national capital gasped for breath. No sooner did winter set in than Delhi’s air quality plunged to dangerous levels, hitting between 300 and 400. Like every year, a graded response action plan (GRAP) was invoked, prohibiting certain categories of cars and insisting on pollution checks. The government also attempted cloud seeding to produce rain. Nothing worked. Some pockets of Mumbai, too, saw air quality plummet, prompting the municipal corporation to implement GRAP.