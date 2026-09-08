Govts changed, liberalisation consensus endured, at varying pace

In a recent interview with Business Standard, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi uses the phrase reforms express frequently. “But the original reform engine was the June-July-August 1991 engine, which launched India on the process of economic reforms, and has served the country well with at least 6.5 per cent rate of growth over the last 35 years.”

However, the going was tough initially. There have been occasions over the last 35 years when political parties have found it challenging to explain the logic of reforms to the electorate. A survey by New Delhi-based Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) in 1998 found that a large number of respondents felt “that the rich benefitted more than the poor” from economic reforms. It also found that the “the levels of awareness on economic reforms is low”.