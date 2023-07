Participating in the book launch of ‘India’s Finance Ministers: From Indepen­dence to Emergency’ by Business Standard Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya, Somanathan said this was a very valuable work for both people who were in the economic present and those who were studying the economic past. “For me, the most interesting learning from this book is that the issues of the modern era are not very modern. In fact, they are the old issues that all people in the finance ministry used to face,” he added.

Union Finance secretary T V Somanathan on Tuesday said independence of central banks, whether law enforcement actions are political or not and if finance ministers should be politicians or experts are among the issues that governments have been grappling with for decades.



Speaking during a panel discussion at the book launch, chief economic advisor in the finance ministry, V Anantha Nageswaran, agreed that the book could be called the history of the finance ministry. “This brings out in great detail with enormous insight how the model of government being in the driver's seat went to excessive limits. The fact that the book stops at 1977 is Somanathan said while institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, State Bank of India and World Bank, had documented “official history’’, there was no such for the finance ministry. “This book is so good that I think it actually functions almost like an official history of the finance ministry through its coverage of the finance ministers between 1947 and 1977. It is, however, different from an official history in as much as it is more objective than most official histories are,” he added.



Shankar Acharya, former chief economic advisor in the finance ministry, said he learnt from the book that the import restrictions which became a policy focus in 1960, 70s and 80s was first mentioned in the first Budget of independent India by finance minister Shanmukham Chetty, who classified imports into free, restricted and prohibited. “There was continuous pattern of increasing import duty both for reasons of revenue and for protectionism. Most of these have been reversed except for some recent years,” he added.

interesting because post-1980s, the world changed. Globalisation became the norm and India also actually began its slow liberalisation process,” he added.