'Samriddhi' meet: Uttar Pradesh now an investor's favourite destination

“There was a time when people went to a select few states for investment or setting up industrial units and none was interested in UP. Then, we conducted a study of the policies of investor-friendly states and adopted good things from it,” he said.

Sectoral policies have played a major role in the industrial development of Uttar Pradesh. Expressway projects going on in the state and the convenient means of transportation have made UP a favourite destination for investors. While participating in the panel discussions on infrastructure at the Samriddhi programme of Business Standard, Chief Secretary of UP DS Mishra talks about the state’s progress. Mishra said that the recent development in UP has been a game changer.