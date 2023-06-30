'Samriddhi' meet: Uttar Pradesh now an investor's favourite destination

Sectoral policies have played a major role in the industrial development of Uttar Pradesh. Expressway projects going on in the state and the convenient means of transportation have made UP a favourite destination for investors. While participating in the panel discussions on infrastructure at the Samriddhi programme of Business Standard, Chief Secretary of UP DS Mishra talks about the state’s progress. Mishra said that the recent development in UP has been a game changer.
“There was a time when people went to a select few states for investment or setting up industrial units and none was interested in UP. Then, we conducted a study of the policies of investor-friendly states and adopted good things from it,” he said.
However, these policies were not directly implemented but were first discussed with all the stakeholders. After taking the suggestions from all concerned parties, a final draft was prepared and then notified.
Mishra said that, so far, 25 sectoral policies have been prepared and implemented in the state and growing investment is a result of it.
The chief secretary said that the Yogi government gave due importance to sectoral policies, which were prepared after consultation with all the stakeholders. He, however, said that no state can develop by only framing policies.
According to him, there is a need for its proper implementation and putting an end to red tapism. He said that earlier, entrepreneurs used to run from pillar to post for various no-objection certificates (NOCs) and permissions. However, the present government has stopped this practice.
He said the chief minister is more concerned about the ease of doing business. He does not want entrepreneurs to make rounds of government offices to get their work done.
The chief secretary said that to ensure ease of doing business, UP has made conducive policies and on this basis it has been inviting investors from around the world over. The single-window system for all kinds of approvals and NOCs is of great help for investors coming to UP.
The state government is gearing up for the first ground-breaking ceremony in which projects worth Rs 13 trillion would be started. The chief secretary said that the track record of the state government in the implementation of policies played a major role in all this.
He said that the present government of UP is credible, and due to this, investors are flocking here. According to him, the ranking of UP in governance, export promotion and ease of doing business helped in attracting companies and setting up industrial units.
He said the present environment of UP is not only helping in industrialisation but also making it a favourite destination for trade, services sector and jobs.
Mishra gave credit to the safe and secure environment of UP for the higher investment in the state. He said that today every corner of UP is safe and there is no danger anywhere. The areas that were considered as dreaded are quiet now.
All this has made a positive impact on the investment climate of the state as investors prefer safety and security first.
Presenting the roadmap of progress on the infrastructure front, Mishra said that the government is making adequate investment on the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi to Meerut. And very soon, its first phase from Sahibabad to Duhai will become operational. He said that the first national waterway from Haldia in Bengal to Varanasi will become functional very soon. At present, cruise tourism is being organised between Varanasi and Bengal, but in the coming days, this waterway would be used for transportation of goods.
Around 50 per cent of the East-West freight corridor will cross through UP and the Centre is facilitating it. This corridor will be of great help to the people and traders of UP.
Mishra termed the fast progress of UP in the construction of expressways as a big achievement. He said that it has brought investment and given employment in remote areas of the state.