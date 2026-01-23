Ratan Tata and a romance interrupted: A quiet, graceful love story

Ratan did not wait to ask a yearning Carolyn out. It was not “fancy dates”, she recalled, as he neither had enough money nor a car. But that mattered little to them. She belonged to an affluent family, and the couple used her Volkswagen Karmann Ghia coupe for their dates.

Marriage was on their minds, and on Saturdays, they inspected cars with the dealers in Beverly Hills, like soon-to-be-married couples. Carolyn’s favourite was the French Facel Vega, which they planned to buy to go on long drives after their marriage.

He had also become the darling of her parents. Her mother “thought it was the most wonderful thing" that could happen to Carolyn. For her parents, Ratan was already family, and they even put him in charge of their house and their pet cat when they went on holiday. It was a modern house of glass and steel, which her father’s partnership firm had made famous. But it spooked Ratan, who feared ghosts, as it reflected images when the room was dimly lit. It left him scared to “death” when he went to feed the cat, recalled Carolyn.