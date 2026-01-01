From herstoric win to space glory, all that shaped the India story

No one sector stood out, and no one sentiment prevailed. From a win on the field and a battle on the ground to glory in space but troubles in the sky, 2025 was a blend of pride, payoffs, and patience. The annual “Hits & Misses” of the year survey by advertising agency Rediffusion — shared exclusively with Business Standard — showed that while emotional resonance emerged as the dominant driver, business and policy developments — such as the ban on real money gaming applications, and cuts in the goods and services tax (GST) — were not overlooked.