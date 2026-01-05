How Zomato-style apps are steadily reshaping savings for young investors

Diwan of PwC said, “Traditional BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) companies have rich customer data, but their legacy systems, fragmented data stores turn a strategic asset into an under-utilised resource. New platforms have clean, unified, real-time data and can extract more value from every digital interaction.”

That is why partnerships are also emerging. Groww collaborates with banks and NBFCs for credit products where it handles digital sourcing and partners provide capital. Banks get access to young, high-intent customers at lower acquisition costs; platforms get breadth and better economics.

While new age platforms lean on technology for an enhanced experience and operate under regulations, they are not without their risks. Risks with new-age investment apps include scams (fake ads/tips), and lack of personalized advice (just curated funds). Besides, people have to be reasonably digitally savvy to use the platforms. In India banking apps are used by just around 40 per cent of account holders and penetration of wealth tech and investing apps is even lower, in low single digits.