The ATM interchange conundrum: How to make the channel viable again

The story so far
- The issue: The cost of withdrawing cash using a debit card issued by one bank at an ATM run by another bank has increased. This is what banks say to buttress their demand for a hike in charges for such transactions.
- Alternatives: Index the interchange to inflation and reset it on a periodic basis, or link it to the value of withdrawals.
- The data: RBI’s November bulletin shows that the number of cash withdrawals at ATMs fell to 439 million in September this year from 466 million in August. The value of withdrawals in this period was ₹2.51 trillion.
