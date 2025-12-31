The ATM interchange conundrum: How to make the channel viable again

The four-phase plan framed by the industry at the prodding of the RBI was to cover 30 cities and the network of ATMs in the country by FY24. The idea of cassette-swaps at ATMs was set in motion six years ago (April 2018) and the first deadline was FY21.

The deadlines had to be extended because banks, and cash-in-transit companies failed to arrive at a consensus on execution, and absorption of costs in the ecosystem. Cassettes cost between ₹12,000 and ₹15,000 apiece and their procurement in huge quantities was seen as a burden.

What all of this brings into focus is that stakeholders are pulling in different directions. The committee to review ATM interchange fee structure had tou­ched upon this aspect, and made an imp­ortant observation: If the increase in ATMs is not commensurate with the increase in the number of debit cards (now a tad over a billion) to fulfil the bas­ic banking needs of the customers, banks may have high footfalls at the branches. And that the cost of serving the customer at the branch, especially for cash transactions, is substantially higher than the per transaction cost at the ATM.