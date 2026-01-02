Indian comics, redrawn from the margins, survive on intent not scale

At last year’s Comic Con, which concluded its Delhi edition in December, creators stood behind narrow tables stacked with self-published books. Legacy characters reappeared on banners. Readers stopped long enough to browse, talk, and ask questions.

But outside such encounters, Indian comics remain largely absent from bookshops, libraries, and routine reading – a gap felt more keenly today because they were once commonplace.

For decades, comics in India were not a niche interest. They travelled through railway trolleys and were passed between siblings, discovered by accident rather than design. Chacha Chaudhary, Champak, Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha were ubiquitous. That everyday circulation has collapsed. What remains is a smaller, fragmented ecosystem of creators, publishers, and readers, held together less by scale than by persistence. Indian comics today exist largely outside mass visibility, rebuilding slowly and often from the margins.