Statsguru: The paradox of women's empowerment, leadership in South Asia

South Asia, therefore, has been central to the story of women in top leadership, but the numbers remain small even today

Women empowerment
India has seen three women heads of government and state, followed by Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka at two each, and Pakistan only one — highlighting how rare such leadership still is.
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:31 PM IST
Sushila Karki’s appointment as the new Prime Minister of Nepal marks a historic moment, as she becomes the latest in a global line of women to reach the highest political office. Across 87 countries, 175 women have so far served as heads of state or government. The journey began in south Asia itself: Sirimavo Bandaranaike of Sri Lanka in 1960, followed six years later by Indira Gandhi of India. 
 
South Asia, therefore, has been central to the story of women in top leadership, but the numbers remain small even today. India has seen three women heads of government and state, followed by Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka at two each, and Pakistan only one — highlighting how rare such leadership still is.  
 
In legislatures, Nepal stands out with 33.1 per cent women in Parliament in 2024, though its House is currently dissolved. India, by comparison, had just 13.6 per cent. Federal Cabinet positions show a similar pattern.  
 
 
Beyond politics, women’s representation in professional spaces reflects persistent gaps. In managerial roles, women’s representation in India has slid from 17.2 per cent in 2020 to 11.7 per cent in 2024, while Sri Lanka has a slightly better position.. 
 
In corporate leadership in India, around  17 per cent of companies had 30 per cent women on boards in 2024, while only 6.6 per cent crossed the 40 per cent mark, suggesting token presence rather than real parity. 
 
The justice system tells the same story in India, barring paralegal volunteers.  
 

Topics :StatsGuruwomen empowermentworking womenwomen safety

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

