Foreign banks play a very critical role in nation-building: Experts

HITENDRA DAVE: Any business, brand, or franchise understands the areas where it can do justice to its customers and provide value addition. I do not think foreign banks, as a group, came together and decided whether they would operate in a niche or not. In fact, we mostly end up competing with each other, rather than collaborating. When you look at why you exist, if you are a global bank, you exist because of your globality. That globality is not always visible to many people in terms of how it helps Indians. For instance, if you are a student wanting to go abroad to study, global banks are your natural default. If you want to make acquisitions outside India — although acquisition financing has been opened up only recently — if you ask any of the 200, 300, or 400 companies that have made acquisitions, you will find that global banks have supported those transactions. I would also add that in certain segments where international banks were dominant about 25 years ago, such as credit cards, and wealth management, credit must be given to domestic banks. Local private banks, and some of the better-performing public sector banks brought the level of competitive intensity so high that international banks were perhaps edged out to some extent.